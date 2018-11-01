Raid Yields Drugs, More

Waycross police looking for a man wanted for felony probation violation went to his home in the 500 block of Reed Street Thursday and found him to be in possession of several drugs and a firearm, said Capt. Tommy Cox.

Nathaniel Devon Johnson, 26, was taken into custody at 4:57 p.m. at his residence, said Cox.

“Johnson had been reported to be in possession of a firearm,” said Cox. “The officers entered the house and recovered methamphetamine, marijuana, drug-related paraphernalia and a Smith&Wesson 9mm pistol.”

Johnson is charged with felony probation violation, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession and use of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes and theft by receiving stolen property. Cox said the firearm had been reported stolen.

Johnson was booked into the Ware County jail and remained there this morning.