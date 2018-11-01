WAYCROSS — Mrs. Rachel B. Cutcliffe, 95, passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021, at the Baptist Village Retirement Communities in Waycross where she lived for 20-plus years following a short illness. She was born in Connelly Springs, North Carolina, to the late Gordon Berry and Bessie Griffin Berry and the last of eight children. She lived in Jacksonville, Florida, for several years but moved to Waycross where her husband worked for the railroad. She was also a longtime member of Central Baptist Church in Waycross and most recently joined Mosaic United Methodist Church in Evans, Georgia. Mrs. Cutcliffe was deeply rooted in her faith having lost her husband, Burton Cutcliffe, Sr. and three sons, Burton Cutcliffe, Jr., Paul Cutcliffe, and Steve Cutcliffe. She was well known for being a wonderful seamstress and also enjoyed doing volunteer work. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Linda Cutcliffe of Evans, Georgia; three grandchildren, Christopher Cutcliffe, Lara Hejtmanek, and Ryan Cutcliffe; two great-grandchildren, Ava Hejtmanek and Beau Hejtmanek; and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorialization will be by cremation. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.