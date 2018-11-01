GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Rachael “Binky” Stubbs Farris, 93, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Gainesville, Georgia. Farris was the last surviving member of her generation. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, J. Duncan Farris, MD. Farris is survived by her three children, Bill (Shirley), Carol Barber (Dean), and Gigi Holland (Keith); five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Farris graduated from Agnes Scott College and was a woman of strong faith in the First United Methodist Church in Waycross and St. Simons Island. She was an accomplished yachtsman and single-engine airplane pilot. The Farris’s were part of a Bridge Club in Waycross for 50-plus years. All of the Bridge Club families remain close to this day. They loved traveling and the Atlanta Braves. It must be stated the Farris’s were experts in homemade ice creams of various flavors! A private Celebration of Life will be held by her immediate family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the “Good Samaritan Fund at Lanier Village Estates” in Gainesville. Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory of Buford, Georgia, was serving the family. Sympathy may be expressed at the Flanigan Funeral Home website.