Property tax increase possible in city

Staff Writer

Property taxes could be rising in Waycross as a result of higher prices of recently sold properties, a news release from the city said. The proposed increase is 3.22 percent over the rollback millage rate. As an example, a home with a fair market value of $100,000 would see an increase of approximately $14.80 in the tax bill with a non-homestead property of $125,000 seeing an anticipated hike of $18.50. The city has set three public hearings at City Hall on the possible change. The first two are at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., respectively, July 22 with the other at 4 p.m. July 29. When the total digest of taxable property is prepared, Georgia law requires that a rollback millage rate must be computed that will produce the same total revenue on the current year’s digest that last year’s millage rate would have produced had no reassessments occurred, the release said