Pregnant Passenger Is Injured In Wreck

A woman who is about six months pregnant was injured Tuesday about 1:15 p.m. when the vehicle she was in collided with another at the intersection of the South Georgia Parkway and Georgia Highway 122, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

Yanjellsis Brown, 22, of Alma, was complaining of stomach pain following the crash, said Royal. She was taken by Ware County ambulance to Memorial Satilla Health for evaluation and treatment.

Brown was in a vehicle driven by Yanet Williams, 47, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox which was headed westbound on the South Georgia Parkway near its intersection with Georgia 122. Also a passenger in the Williams car, Yanthonya Brown, 16, of Fort Lauderdale, was not injured, said Royal.

Lindsay Barnes, 20, of Elmer Thrift Road, driving a 2019 Ford Edge, was driving from the east on Highway 122, approaching the intersection with the South Georgia Parkway, said Royal, when her car struck the Williams vehicle.

Georgia State Patrol Trooper Sherman McClain investigated the accident, assisted by Ware County Deputy James Cox.