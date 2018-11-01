Police survey finds most heed mask law

By RICK NOLTE
Staff Writer
It appears Waycross is heeding the official call of the City Commission to wear masks in public places. A non-scientific check of people in and around city businesses by members of the Waycross Police Department the past couple of weeks says citizens are following the ordinance the commission enacted a month ago. Police Chief Tommy Cox told commissioners Monday, September 14, at their information and planning session that about 81 percent of the people officers observed during the survey were wearing masks. Cox began the check after some commissioners called for stricter enforcement of the ordinance two weeks ago because they didn’t feel it was being followed.

