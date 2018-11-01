Police Prep For A New School Year

Uniform patrol officers of the Waycross Police Department will again be a common sight on the roadways near our schools within the city, said a City of Waycross Police spokesman.

The new school year starts here on Aug. 1.

Officers will start a concentrated traffic enforcement effort in and near our community’s schools ahead of “back to school,” the spokesman said. Officers will be utilizing speed detection devices to enforce speed laws in these areas.

“We will also be looking for child restraint and seatbelt violations along with those who are in violation of the Georgia Hands Free Act which prohibits the physical touching of a cellular device while operating a motor vehicle,” he said. “Uniform patrol officers will be paying special attention to all public streets in the areas around our high school, middle school and all elementary schools.

“We ask the motoring public to be especially aware of their driving habits when school officially starts back due to students, especially younger children, who may be riding a bike or walking to school. The Waycross Police Department would like to encourage everyone to be extra attentive in their driving during the first few weeks as vehicular traffic will increase along with the big yellow buses making frequent stops in the roadway to pick and discharge their passengers.”

The school year officially starts Thursday with children answering the morning bell that day.

“Officers will be out in an attempt to slow down motorists before the children begin their school year,” the spokesman said.