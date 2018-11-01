POLICE NEWS ROUNDUP

Law enforcement officials released the following information:

•Drugs: Georgia Annette Mitchell, 54, of the 1900 block of McClure Street; charged with possession of a Schedule II drug, hydrocodone, possession of drugs not in the original container and shoplifting; Deputy Dakota York responded to a store in the 2900 block of State Street at 6:21 p.m. Saturday after a woman who had been banned from the store entered and stole some laundry goods and body spray; a search of the woman’s possessions turned up a supply of hydrocodone; she was taken to the Ware County jail.

•Drugs: Georgia Oscar Brown, 49, of Tuintan, Ga., Justin Jermal Dunbar, 25, of Boston, Ga., and Darius Shields, 27, of Quitman; arrested about 12:30 a.m. Sunday during a traffic stop made for failure to maintain a lane and a headlight violation; after receiving consent to search the vehicle that was stopped at State Street and Blackshear Avenue, lawmen found a supply of tramadol pills; Brown is charged with a headlight violation, failure to maintain a lane, possession of Schedule IV drug and possession of drugs not in original container; Dunbar and Shields were each charged with possession of a Schedule IV drug and possession of drugs not in original container; all three were booked into the Ware County jail and the vehicle was towed; Brown told the deputies he was weaving because he was about to fall asleep.

•Burglary, theft, criminal trespass: a 32-inch TV was reported stolen out of a house in the 5000 block of Cate Drive between May 28 and Saturday; Ware County Deputy Kelly Young responded to the house about 1:30 p.m. Saturday and took the report from a caretaker for the property; also discovered was a window that had been broken out of a camper parked there; Ware County detectives are investigating.