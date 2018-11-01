POLICE NEWS ROUNDUP

Law enforcement officials released the following information:

•Drugs: Robert Blake Boyd, 26, of the 1000 block of Sandy Bottom Road; charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana; Deputy Zabrae Williams made a traffic stop on a 2000 Nisan Maxima for failure to maintain a lane about 11 a.m. Friday on Pebble Hill Road at Hebard Lane; the man denied having anything illegal in his vehicle; the deputy deployed his K-9 and the dog alerted to the presence of narcotics; in the man’s pocket, the deputy found a latex glove containing crystal methamphetamine, and inside the car found green marijuana and burned marijuana; he was taken to the Ware County jail.

•Drugs: Reginald Bernard Mills, 42, 1200 block of MLK Drive; charged with possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a public school and possession of crack cocaine; at 6:06 a.m. Friday, Ware County deputies Blake Lewis, Robert Weiss, James Cox, Missy Thrift, Freddy Henderson, Clay Carter, Tony Yeomans, Dakota York and other arrived at the MLK Drive home to execute a search warrant; when officers breached the front of the house, they found several juveniles and one adult female, along with Mills; where Mills was standing, a ziploc bag fell to the ground that contained powder cocaine and crack cocaine; officers also found a straw with powder cocaine, a sandwich bag with white powder in a box under a bed, a green leafy substance, a marijuana cigar, a grinder, and a cigarette pack with crack cocaine; a car parked in the yard also contained more illegal items; the Department of Family and Children Services was contacted and additional charges may be forthcoming; Ware County Sheriff’s Capt. Neil Skerratt said the case was developed after the office received several complaints on the tip line at 287-TIPS; he urges anyone who wants to report illegal activity to use the tip line or send an email from the website waresheriff.com to remain anonymous; Mills was being held in the Ware County jail.

•Drugs: Sierra Cheyenne Ferguson, 23, of Sandy Bottom Road; charged with possession of crystal meth, drug-related objects, marijuana and felony methamphetamine possession; Hannah Anthony, 23, of Sandy Bottom Road; charged with possession of marijuana; Deputy James Cox made a traffic stop Friday at 6 p.m. on State Street after he saw a black Mercury headed south with no valid tag and the driver, Anthony, was talking on her cell phone in violation of the hands-free law; Cox called for a female deputy and a city police officer (woman) arrived to search the two women; the officer found a glass pipe in Ferguson’s waistband with crystal meth residue; a marijuana cigar was found on the passenger side floor; both were taken to the Ware County jail.

•Burglary: a heater, an HP laptop computer and various other items were stolen out of a house in the 2900 block of Albany Avenue between 5 p.m. Thursday and 12:45 p.m. Friday; no forced entry evidence was found; Deputy Dakota York took the report; Ware County detectives are investigating.