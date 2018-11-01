POLICE NEWS

Law enforcement officials released the following information:

•Suspect arrested: investigation into a recent theft resulted Tuesday in the arrest of a suspect at 9:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Memorial Drive; Marlyn Lee Stone, 40, of the 4000 block Bison Road in Millwood, was arrested on outstanding theft by taking warrant; the case was opened with the report of a residential theft in the 1400 block of Rubes Lane between June 25 and July 4; Ware Sheriff’s Det. Scott Manning, lead investigator, discovered some of stolen property had been sold (some has been returned to the owner); Stone was to appear today in jail courtroom before magistrate for bond hearing.

•Recovered property: a beige E-Z Go golf cart that was reported stolen at a residence on Devandrene Avenue in the Jamestown community between 10 p.m. Sunday and 7:30 a.m. Monday was found abandoned in the 3600 block of Tanner Lane Tuesday near a wooded area; the machine has been returned to the owner; Ware County detectives are continuing the investigation to determine who stole the golf cart.

•Vehicle burglary: a CD player was reported stolen out of a 2002 Nissan Xtera parked in the 2000 block of Memorial Drive between February and Tuesday; Ware County Sheriff’s Department detectives are investigation; the sheriff said victim was unsure if the doors to the vehicle had been left unlocked.