POLICE NEWS

Law enforcement officials released the following information:

•Drugs: Samuel Mark Strickland, 42, of Saddle Circle; charged with possession of crystal methamphetamine, possession of a dangerous drug (Sildenafil, commonly known as Viagra), possession of drugs not in their original container and driving with a suspended license; Deputy Zabrae Williams made a traffic stop on a vehicle for weaving on the roadway on the U.S. 1 Bypass at Fulford Road Wednesday at 8:35 p.m.; he reported the driver acted nervous and reluctant; the deputy deployed his K-9 drug dog and the animal responded with a positive reaction; the deputy then searched the vehicle and found a bag of crystal meth and 74 Viagra pills; he was taken to the Ware County jail and booked on the charges.

•Drugs: Joseph Michael Maroney, 31, of Medford, N.Y.; charged with possession of heroin and pedestrian walking in the roadway; a Waycross police officer observed the man walking in the roadway at Wadley and Blackwell streets Wednesday night and initiated an encounter; he found the man in possession of heroin; he was booked into the Ware County jail.

•Felony shoplifting: Tina Rivers, age unavailable; charged with felony shoplifting on a warrant served Wednesday for an incident that occurred April 24 in the 2400 block of Memorial Drive; Rivers has had several convictions previously for shoplifting; she was in the Ware County jail this morning.

•Burglary: a 32-inch TV and a tool box filled with tools were reported stolen out of a house in the 4500 block of Bickley Highway between 7:30 a.m. and 5:40 p.m. Wednesday; the owner returned home from working all day and found a sliding glass door open; Detective Missy Thrift has been assigned to the case.

•Financial card fraud: a resident in the 4400 block of Old Waltertown Road reported Wednesday that between midnight Tuesday and 7:24 p.m. Wednesday, someone had used his credit card information to make three charges in Jacksonville, Fla., and two charges at different locations in Waycross; Cpl. Craig Colley spoke with the complainant who reported the card activity; the case has been assigned to a Ware County detective for investigation.

•Burglary: a house in the 600 block of Hicks Street was entered between 2:15 and 4 p.m. Wednesday and numerous household items were reported stolen; Waycross police are investigating.

•Burglary: the front door of a house located in the 100 block of Smith Road was heavily damaged some time Tuesday; the owner returned home and discovered the damage to the door and a concrete statue broken; entry was not made into the house; Ware County detectives are investigating.

•Vehicle burglary: a Smith&Wesson .38-caliber revolver was reported stolen out of a Nissan Sentra parked in the 2200 block of Ternest Road in recent days; also reported stolen was a Panasonic cell phone; Ware County detectives are investigating.