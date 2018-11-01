Police Get Tax Papers From L&M Bookkeeping

BLACKSHEAR — Blackshear police executed a search warrant Thursday afternoon at L&M Bookkeeping and Tax Service on Main Street, to seize files of tax documentation belonging to the firm’s customers, said Blackshear Police Chief Chris Wright.

Just prior to the tax filing deadline of April 15, Leesa Mattox closed up her tax preparation office and essentially held hostage paperwork belonging to about 40 people who complained to the police department, said Wright.

“At least we can give the people back their records and they can get their taxes filed,” said right. “We are investigating it as a theft by deception. We seized items that are related to that investigation.”

Wright said police had informed the IRS about the situation and that all affected taxpayers had been advised to seek a different legal tax preparer to find out how they should go about handling their individual situations.