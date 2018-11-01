Pickup Skids On Plant Ave. Into Pole

A Blackshear man was injured Wednesday evening when his pickup hydroplaned on standing water on Plant Avenue and slammed into a power pole near Oakland Cemetery, said Waycross Police Capt. Benji Hersey.

Tyler Owen, 27, of Blackshear, was taken by Ware County ambulance to Memorial Satilla Health for examination and treatment of back injuries, said Hersey.

Driving a 2005 Ford F-150 pickup truck, Owen was headed northwest on Plant Avenue approaching the intersection with Linden Drive when the truck began to hydroplane, said Hersey.

“The truck hit standing water and then struck a power pole on the west side of Plant Avenue,” said Hersey.

Owen is charged with driving under the influence pending results of blood tests, said Hersey.

Officer Dustin Crews investigated the 10:17 p.m. accident.