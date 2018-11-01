WAYCROSS — Mrs. Phyllis Sullivan Norras (Cole), 83, of Waycross, departed this world on Saturday, March 27, 2021, after a long illness. She was born in 1937 in Chesterfield County South Carolina, outside the city of Rock Hill, to the late Roy Columbus Sullivan and Faye Cato Sullivan. She graduated from Indian Land High School in 1955. She was an intellectually gifted student who loved reading. She graduated from Winthrop College for Women, now Winthrop University, in 1959. And she later earned a Master’s Degree in education from Valdosta State University in 1994. She married Howard A. Cole in 1960 in Port Royal, South Carolina, while she was teaching English and history at Beaufort High School. With her husband and children, Joan, Howard Jr., Timothy, and Debbie, she moved to Waycross in 1972. She was a homemaker for many years before returning to education at Patterson High School in 1981. She continued to work at Pierce County middle and high schools until her retirement in 2003. In June of 2003, she married Milton Peter Norras at a beautiful ceremony at Trinity United Methodist, her home church since 1974. She was a beloved member of the church. She served as a chaperone for many youth trips and choir performances her children participated in throughout the years. She held numerous leadership positions on committees in the church. She worked with the United Methodist Women and was a member of the John Wesley Sunday School class, along with a lady’s Sunday school class in the 1990s. She sang in the Chancel Choir and was involved with many choir cantatas in the ’80s, ’90s, and 2000s. She also was a dedicated band parent, attending concerts and helping with fundraising efforts because all of her children played instruments as band students in the Waycross City School System and were music students at Valdosta State University. She loved music and was very proud that her children are still dedicated musicians. She loved books, traveling, the beach, dogs, house plants, a funny story, and intimate chats with friends. She loved quality entertainment, whether it was great singing or a good movie. She was witty, warm, and engaging to everyone who knew her. She was a respected colleague in the Pierce County school system and served her students with compassion and patience. She was committed to the family by maintaining relationships with her siblings, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law. And, her strong Christian faith was an example to everyone in her life. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Lindo Sullivan, her first husband Howard Cole, and her son Howard Cole Jr. She is survived by her husband of 18 years, Milton Norras of Waycross, one brother Charles Sullivan and his wife Patricia Sullivan of Arab, Alabama; two daughters, Joan Cole of Augusta, Debra Cole of Atlanta, one son Tim Cole and his wife Stacy of St. Louis, Missouri, one step-daughter Sarah Lynn Tarr and her husband Terry Tarr of Blackshear and one step-son Charles Norras of Savannah; grandchildren Sam Cole, Joe Cole, Lucy Cole of St. Louis, Julia Harris (Cole) of Atlanta, step-granddaughter Sarah Elizabeth Tarr Gove and her husband Jeremy Gove of Blackshear, Lela Norras of Atlanta, Joel Norras of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina; and great-granddaughter Avery Kate Gove of Blackshear; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives in South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. A funeral was held at 5 p.m., Tuesday, March 30, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Waycross. Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery. Visitation was held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Miles-Odum Funeral Home. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at milesodumfuneralhome.com Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.