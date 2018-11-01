JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Phyllis Amelia (Allen) Holden of Jacksonville, Florida, 74, cherished Mother and beloved Matriarch, passed away peacefully at home in her sleep on December 19, 2020. Phyllis was surrounded by her loving family after a courageous year-long battle with late-diagnosed Grade IV Glioblastoma. The third of five children, Mrs. Holden was born May 4, 1946, in Jacksonville to the long-established Allen Bryant family of Folkston, Georgia, and surrounding counties. She was widely known for her love and support of children, having retired after 34 years as a para-professional educator from Southside Estates Elementary School. Mrs. Holden’s kind and nurturing nature instilled in her boy’s compassion for people, a love for animals, and a strong sense of adventure with a wanderlust for travel. She nurtured her sons to share her innate sense of curiosity, which led to their lifelong passion for learning and a shared love of reading. She encouraged each of her sons to be true to himself. Mrs. Holden’s infamously wry and sweet sense of humor lives strong within each of her sons. Her constant inspiration, storytelling, and laughter will be missed by every life she touched. Mrs. Holden is survived by her husband of 56 years, Frank Delano Holden; sons, Dwayne and Brian Holden of Jacksonville, Florida, Travis Holden of Satellite Beach, Florida, and Phillip Holden of Hilliard, Florida; grandchildren, Brittanny, of Gainesville, Florida, Ethan, Colin and Harper of Satellite Beach, Florida, Hudson and Virgil of Hilliard, Florida; brother, “Buzz” Allen; and sister, Carol Allen of St. Marys; Dwayne, Travis, and Phillip wish to express their deepest, heartfelt gratitude to their brother, Brian, for his constant care for their mother over this past year. Mrs. Holden’s boys are grateful to their cousins, Melissa Priest, Satellite Beach, and Kimberlee Carter, Jacksonville, for the emotional and physical support they’ve provided to their Mom and the entire family. Frank and the boys would like to thank his sister, their Aunt Diane Carter, Jacksonville, for the countless home-cooked breakfasts, lunches and dinners personally prepared and delivered, for nearly an entire year. Mrs. Holden leaves behind Frank who would like to thank his sister-in-law, Connie Allen of St. Marys; brother-in-law, Dale Blair of Jacksonville; son-in-law, Timothy Hoal of Jacksonville; and daughters-inlaw, Charlotte Holden of Hilliard, Jaclyn Holden of Satellite Beach; nephews and nieces, Ken Priest of Satellite Beach, Eric and Kim Blair of Yulee, Bobby and Robby Allen of Folkston, for their constant visitations, as well as long-time neighbors and friends Mr. and Mrs. Gene and Grace Shimp of Jacksonville, for their continued calls and a lifetime of family support. Mrs. Holden was predeceased by an infant daughter, Dixie Holden; sisters, Patsy Kennerly and Cherry Blair; mother, Joyce (Bryant) Allen; and father, Iver Novada Allen. The Holden family is grateful to Vitas Hospice Care of Jacksonville as well as the support of Concierge Care of Florida. Per her request, Mrs. Holden will be laid to rest next to her sister, Cherry Allen Blair, in Traders Hill Cemetery in Folkston. The family will receive friends Monday, December 28, at Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home from 10 until 11 a.m. The funeral was held at Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home Chapel at 11 a.m. Following the committal at Trader’s Hill Cemetery, a reception will be held at the Trader’s Hill Campground Pavillion with catering from local Folkston favorites. Those attending may feel free to bring a favorite covered dish. Condolences may be expressed by signing the guest registry at shepardfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Shepard- Roberson Funeral Home, 526 Oakwood Street, Folkston, Georgia.