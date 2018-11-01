WAYCROSS — Peggy Felder Chaney, 89, of Way- cross, died Thursday evening, July 23, 2020, at Brookdale Southside Senior Living in Jacksonville, Florida, after declining health. Mrs. Chaney was born in Waycross to the late Norman Lawson Felder and Vera Parker Felder. She was a graduate of Waycross High School and Georgia Women’s College in Milledgeville where she earned both undergraduate and master’s degrees. Mrs. Chaney spent her career in food nutrition where she served various positions in the Waycross City School system before becoming school food service director until her retirement in 2005. She was very involved in the legislative process for school nutrition both at the state and national levels. Mrs. Chaney served as state president of Georgia School Nutrition Association, preceding her mother Vera, and held other offices and committee chairmanships. Whether you worked with Mrs. Chaney in the city, the district, or state associations, she was a friend to all. She was an active member of Central Baptist Church for many years where she served on the bereavement committee along with many other ministries in service of the church. Mrs. Chaney also was active in several social clubs including Red Hat Society and the Garden Club. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack E. Chaney Sr.; one son, Jack E. Chaney Jr.; and a brother, William L. Felder. Survivors include three sons, Ricky Chaney, of Indianapolis, Indiana, John Chaney and his wife, Amy, of Jacksonville, Ross Chaney, of Atlanta; daughter-in-law, Kim Chaney, of Waycross; six grandchildren, J.J. Chaney and his wife, Samantha, of Waycross, Kelli Howell and her husband, Stacey, of Blackshear, Litza Chaney, of Waycross, Matt Chaney, of Delray Beach, Ashley Chaney and his wife, Lauren, of Bluffton, South Carolina, Blake Chaney and his wife, Brittany, of Waycross; five great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and other relatives. A graveside service was held Monday, July 27, at Oakland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mrs. Chaney’s name are accepted at the Georgia School Nutrition Association. Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com. Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.