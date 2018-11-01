Pearson, Coffee Lawmen Arrest Three

DOUGLAS — A collaborative effort between the Coffee County Drug Unit and the Pearson Police Department resulted in three arrests and the seizure of more than 40 grams of methamphetamine, said Coffee Sheriff Doyle Wooten.

Jermaine Graham, Cindy Womack and Christopher Swinson were arrested on drugs and related charges and were booked into the Coffee County jail, the sheriff said.

Graham is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a drug-related object, two counts of felony obstruction, fleeing and attempting to elude, escape and several other traffic violations, said Wooten, adding that Graham also had outstanding warrants from Ben Hill County for parole violation.

Womack and Swinson both are charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana, said Wooten.

On Wednesday, the Coffee County Drug Unit and Pearson Police Department conducted an investigation on certain individuals suspected of trafficking methamphetamine within their respective jurisdictions, said Wooten.

“Pearson police initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling from Coffee County to Atkinson County and into the city limits of Pearson, which was being driven by a man identified as Jermaine Graham,” said Wooten.

The driver failed to stop and led officers in a vehicle pursuit.

“Shortly afterwards, Graham abandoned the vehicle, jumped out and fled on foot,” said Wooten. “After a brief pursuit, Graham was apprehended and officers discovered quantities of methamphetamine and marijuana in the vehicle.”

The Coffee County Drug Unit was notified that the vehicle contained other suspects that were residents of Coffee County, and information obtained through the investigation led drug agents to a residence near River Run Road in Broxton, Wooten said.

“As agents arrived at the residence, they discovered two people identified as Cindy Womack and Christopher Swinson in a vehicle,” said Wooten. “As officers spoke with the two, K-9 deputies and drug agents conducted a search of the residence and discovered more quantities of methamphetamine in the house and some marijuana in the vehicle,” said Wooten.

Womack and Swinson were arrested, and each face charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana, the sheriff said.

All three were being held in the Coffee County jail.