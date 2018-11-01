WAYCROSS — It is with a heavy heart the family of Missionary Pearley Mae Williams Davis would like to announce her passing on Wednesday, February 3, 2021. She received her heavenly wings at the Satilla Hospice House surrounded by her loving children and grandchildren. She was born in Waresboro, Georgia, on August 7, 1939, to the late Jessie Charles and Louise Pugh Williams. But the vines of her life were rooted in Waycross, Georgia. Her fellowship with Christ began at First Born Church of the Living God under the Leadership of Elder Lennis Williams, her brother (deceased). Her journey continued under Bishop H.J. Echols, at First Born Church of the Living God. She later moved to First Born Congregational Church under the leadership of Bishop George Burse and presently under Elder Otis Moody, Sr. She Also attended: First Born Church of the Living God, Noon-Day Prayer Band under Bishop Michael Flynn, and Upper Room Ministries Inc. with her nephew and niece, Pastors Samuel and Renae Sellers. She was united in Holy Matrimony to the love of her life, the late Raymond Davis for 32 years. To this union, three children were born, one which preceded her in death, Reginald Davis. She loved her children and grandchildren; they were the joys and pleasures of her life. She also loved to serve. As a missionary, she had a passion for the Word of God and love to share it. She was very giving and always willing to help. She was a foster parent for more than 20 years where love and care was given to each child. She used every gift God had given her. Preaching, speaking, and giving of her time, she served on the Missionary Board, Youth Sunday School Teacher, and Home Mission. The legacy of Pearley Williams Davis is left to one son, Randy Davis, Las Vegas, Nevada: one daughter, Robin Davis Perry (Renard) Waycross, three adopted sons: Jessie, Myrinn, and Gershom Williams. Grandchildren: Kendra Godwin Williams (Trent), Nicholas Thompson (Marsy), Jhayme Thompson, Harmony Brantley, Rhakia, Rhamilla, Rhasheeda Davis, Cometrius Butler, and Unique Davis. Sisters: Bertha Sellers, Ethel Blair (Rev. Johnny) Shirley Dozier, all of Waycross. Brothers: George Williams, Jerome Williams, Darius (Suzette) Williams, all of Waycross, and Larry Williams of Atlanta. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and sorrowing friends. A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, February 10, 2021, (today) at the Upper Room Ministries, Inc., 702 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, February 11, 2021, at Hazzard Hill Cemetery, 905 Central Avenue, Waycross, Georgia. Words of comfort will be delivered by Elder Otis Moody, Sr. The family asks that everyone in attendance to please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Words of sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook: www.flukerfuneralhome.com Services are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home, Waycross.