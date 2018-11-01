PCHS’s Natalie Herrin selected to Class AAA All-State second team

Staff Report

ATLANTA — Pierce County junior point guard Natalie Herrin received All-State honors from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The statewide publication released its list Friday, April 2, which included Herrin as a member of the second team. She was an honorable mention following the 2019- 20 campaign.

Herrin earned Region 1-AAA Player of the Year honors this year after taking home the same honor for the 2019-20 season from Region 2-AAA.

She was also named the Region 1-AAA Player of the Year in softball in the Fall. Herrin joined a short list of Lady Bears who have scored 1,000 points in their career when she reached the plateau late in the 2020-21 season at home.

Pierce County went 19-7 and captured the Region 1 title knocking off four-time champion Tattnall County on their home court. The Lady Bears reached the “Elite 8” before falling to second-ranked Lumpkin County.

Jordyn Dorsey of champion Cross Creek was voted the Class 3A Player of the Year with Kim Schlein of Cross Creek receiving the Coach of the Year honor.

The first team consisted of Dorsey (Sr., 5-foot-9), Greater Atlanta Christian’s Kaleigh Addie (Jr., 5-7), Rockmart’s Keyarah Berry (Sr., 5-11), Jackson’s Gabbi Cartagena (Sr., 5-8) and Westminister’s Courtney Ogden (So., 6-1).