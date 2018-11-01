PCHS wins Class AAA state championship

Sixth-ranked Bears knock off No. 2 Oconee County 13-7 in overtime

By RICK NOLTE

Staff Writer

ATLANTA — This fall was Pierce County High School’s 40th season playing football.

When the Bears line up for their 41st in the late summer of 2021, they’ll do so as a defending state champion for the first time in school history.

Pierce County earned that distinction Wednesday, December 30, with a 13-7 overtime victory against Oconee County in a match of “mirror image” teams decided by a Warriors mistake magnified by its place in the Class AAA title game.

The error was an errant pass by Warriors’ quarterback Jacob Wright which Daytin Baker intercepted on the first play of the extra period. After Baker cradled Wright’s underthrown ball over the middle to end Oconee County’s possession, D.J. Bell skirted around the left end for the game-winning touchdown on the Bears’ first down.

Bell, taking the shotgun snap in Pierce County’s “Big Bear” alignment, stepped toward the line of scrimmage, but in the next step adjusted his path to the outside. With the help of a stiff arm, the sophomore stepped out of the grasp of the lone defender who had a chance to make the tackle and sprinted to the end zone to send his team and the couple thousand fans who followed the Bears from Blackshear to Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium into a frenzy.

“I saw the end zone and that (championship) ring,” Bell said of his thought after eluding the defender on his 15-yard touchdown sprint. “What a feeling. We did it.”

Overtime was a fitting finish for the tussle of teams so even it was almost eery.

Second-ranked Oconee County, runner-up last year in Class AAAA, entered 12- 0 averaging 309 yards total offense while allowing only 9.8 points. The No. 6 Bears countered with a 12-1 record and 342 yards of offense while giving up just 9.9 points a contest.

And for three quarters, their similarities played out — especially on defense — as they went toe-to-toe, making gaining yards as tough as a $3 sirloin.