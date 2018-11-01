PCHS 4th in Class 3A Directors Cup; Ware County 19th in Class 5A

Staff Report

Pierce County High School’s athletic program earned its highest finish in the 22-year history of the Regions Bank Directors Cup placing fourth in the final Class AAA standings.

Ware County placed 14th in Class AAAAA (59 schools) and Brantley County finished 33rd (58 schools) in 3A.

The Director’s Cup competition awards points to each school based on its performances in the playoffs and state meets for the GHSA’s 26 championship sports.

Each school’s eight highest-scoring sports for each gender are counted in the standings.

The Director’s Cup program began in 1999 and has awarded trophies each year since, with the exception of the 2019-20 school year, when the pandemic led to the cancellation of the spring sports championships.

Westminster set the pace in Class AAA with a state-best 1,479 points, comfortably ahead of Greater Atlanta Christian’s 1,219.

The Wildcats won state titles in volleyball, boys track, boys golf, girls soccer, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls swimming, and boys and girls tennis.

The Cup title was the 20th for Westminister tying Marist for most since the award was first given following the 1999-2000 school year.

Oconee County was the only other 3A school to cross the 1,000- point plateau finishing with 1,197 points. PCHS totaled 995 with North Hall rounding out the Top 5 with 916 points.

Pierce County has finished ninth or better in seven of the past eight year with only a 12th-place finish in 2016 interrupting the streak.

The Bears (519 points) and Lady Bears (476) each finished fifth in their respective divisions.

The Bears, who tied their best finish (2018), have registered five consecutive Top 10s and seven over the past eight years. The Lady Bears’ best finish ever stretches their Top 10 streak to eight consecutive years.

Brantley County’s Lady Herons (187) notched their best finish over the past eight years placing 28th. The Herons (120) placed 41st, their lowest finish since 2015.

Westminister had the top boys’ program (726) and girls’ program (753) with each winning five state titles.

Since 2002-03, the Top Male program and Top Female program has been recognized.

As for Region 1-AAA standings, Appling County (795; 8th overall), Tattnall County (420; 26th), Brantley County (307; 33rd) and Long County (279; 36th) followed PCHS.