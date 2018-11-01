WAYCROSS — Paulette Rosa Russell, 60, died Sunday morning, April 4, 2021, at her residence following a brief illness. She was born in Jacksonville, Fla., but lived most of her life in Ware County. She was the daughter of the late Horace E. Thomas and Iva Estelle Tillman Thomas. She also was preceded in death by a sister, Laverne Thomas, and a brother, Charlie Thomas. She was a member of Cornerstone Church of God and was an insurance clerk with Memorial Hospital and Satilla Regional Medical Center where she had been employed for more than 30 years. Survivors include a son, Joseph Russell of Waycross; two grandchildren Leah Russell and Blake Russell; her siblings Junior Thomas of Jacksonville, Linda Music (husband Albert), and Toy Elaine Cox (husband Rufus), both of Waycross and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives. A memorial service was held Friday, April 9, at Cornerstone Church of God with the Rev. Brian Powell officiating. Sympathy can be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.