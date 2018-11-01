WAYCROSS — Paulette Morgan, 71, died Sunday, April 19, 2020, at her residence in Waycross. She was a native of Racepond, but she lived most of her life in Waycross as a homemaker and member of Southside Baptist Church. Paulette was preceded in death by her parents, James Emmitt Roberson and Mildred Viola Wilson Roberson, her husband, Henry R. Morgan, and four siblings, J.R. Wilson, Sammy Roberson, Jackie Roberson, and Delores King. Survivors include two sons, James Richard Morgan (fiancée, Sheri Lynn Kilgore), of Patterson, and Ronald Jackson Morgan, of Waycross; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Geraldine Edwards, of Hoboken, and Janice Dowling (Virgil), of Hoboken; two brothers, Gene Roberson (Doris), of Waycross, and Franklin Roberson (Linda), of Hoboken; and numerous nieces and nephews. A private graveside service was held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 24, at Raulerson Cemetery in Pierce County. The service was live-streamed to the Music Funeral Home YouTube Channel. The link is provided on Mrs. Griffin’s Tribute Wall. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.