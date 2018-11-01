SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Paula Jackson Bland, 72, died Friday, June 4, 2021, at her sister’s residence in Summerville, South Carolina, following a short illness. A native of Waycross, Mrs. Bland was the daughter of John Richard Jackson and Grace Wilkinson Jackson. She was a 1966 graduate of Ware County High School. Mrs. Bland also resided in Clyo, Georgia, and retired from Bell South Telephone Company as a Switchboard Operator in 1996 after 30 years of service. Following retirement, she worked as a private duty sitter. Mrs. Bland was of the Baptist faith and loved to travel, read and take care of people. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Marilyn Jackson; a brother, Don K. Jackson; a nephew, Kurt Miller; and her husband, Jerry Bland. Survivors include her sisters, Lois Jackson Miller of Summerville, and Jan (Donnie) Spikes of Waycross; a brother, David Jackson of Waycross; her stepmother, Joyce Jackson Griffin of Waycross; nephews, Rusty (Carmel) Jackson of Waycross, Clint (Conway) Miller of Summerville, Lee (Tatum) Spikes, John (Kelly) Spikes, and Noah Jackson, all of Waycross; an aunt, Gladys Jackson of Waycross; two great-nieces, five great-nephews, a sister-in-law, Wanda Jackson James; and numerous cousins and friends. A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at Jamestown United Methodist Church in Waycross.