TWIN RIVERS — Paul Raymond Phillips, 62, of Twin Rivers, passed away, Saturday, March 27, 2021. The Ware County Georgia, native had lived in Brantley County, most of his adult life, and was Baptist by faith. He was a retired CSX railroad engineer, loved to fish, hunt, was a “history buff,” and enjoyed the Allman Brothers music. He was predeceased by his parents, Cleveland and Joan Phillips, and a brother, Cleveland Phillips Jr. Survivors are his wife of 31 years, Nita Jacobs Phillips, of Twin Rivers community, a daughter, Shea (Trey) Davis of Blackshear, a step-daughter, Dasha (Lorne) Johns of Twin Rivers community, several grandchildren, Haili, Caroline, Katelyn, Zach, Denver, Lauren and J.T., two great-grands, Reese and Danni Grace, a brother, Phil (Mary) Phillips of Green Cove Springs, Florida, two nephews, Derrick and Brandon Phillips and extended family. A graveside service was held 1 p.m. Monday, March 29, at Twin Rivers Baptist Church Cemetery on Highway 301 South in Hortense, with the Rev. Brandon Phillips officiating. Visitation was held 30 minutes before the service at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of South Georgia, 1625 Sunset Boulevard, Jesup, Georgia, 31545. Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home of Jesup was in charge of the arrangements.