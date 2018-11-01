WAYCROSS — Paul Durham Jr., 76, of Waycross, died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Hospice Satilla after a short illness. He was born in Americus, Georgia, to the late Paul Durham Sr. and Frances Fouche Durham. He lived in Waycross for 41 years where he currently worked for Mike Burch Ford delivering vehicles. He was a member of the Gospel Tabernacle where he played the bass guitar. Durham enjoyed his CB Radio and was a Ham Operator, car racing, junking, yard sales and loved to buy, sell and trade. He was a “jack-of-all-trades.” He had four chihuahuas that he loved dearly. Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Becky Pilcher Durham, of Waycross; four children, Paul Durham III and his wife, Bonnie, of Port St. Joe, Florida, Richard Durham and his wife, Sherre, of Folkston, Georgia, Patti Lee and her husband, John, of Nicholls, Georgia, Joy King and her fiancé, Donald Westberry, of Blackshear; 10 grandchildren, Sara Durham, Tyler Durham, Krystal Thornton, Presley Thornton, Jaden Lee, Victoria Music, Maegan King, Austin Whitley, Hunter Westberry and Lindsey Lashley; seven great-grandchildren, Keith Durham, Raegan Carter, Philip Justice, Blake Russell, Alena Brazell, Aubree Brazell and Zoey Music; one brother, Gene Durham and his wife, Sandra, of North Augusta, S.C.; one sister, Gay Zwelling, of Albany, Georgia; several nieces, nephews and other relatives. A private graveside service will be held at Swamp Road Baptist Church Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.