WAYCROSS — Paul Boatright, 78, a well-known local businessman, died Tuesday night, May 19, 2020, at UF Health of Jacksonville following a sudden illness. He was born in Bacon County but lived in Ware County since 1960. He was the son of the late Robert Fulton Boatright Sr. and Alma Sims Boatright. Boatright was also preceded in death by siblings Janice Marie Boatright, Mary Lee Lovell Floyd, Eula P. Murray, Purdon Boatright, Hollis Boatright, Robert Fulton Boatright Jr., and Earl Edward Boatright. He will be well-remembered as a wonderful family man who dearly loved his family and he loved to hunt and fish. Boatright formerly owned and operated Boatright’s Trim Shop for many years and was the owner and operator of Waycross Pawn Shop for many years. He was a member of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church. Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Barbara Hickox Boatright of Waycross; a daughter, Jeannie Martin (husband, Travis) of Waycross; two sons, Keith Boatright (wife, Lisa) of Waycross, and Robert Smith (wife, Kirsten) of Blackshear; four grandchildren, Cassie Waters (husband, Terry) of Bickley, Caitlin Martin of Waycross, Kalissa Corbitt (husband, Bubba) of Waycross, and K.P. Boatright of Waycross; six great-grandchildren, Carli, Talon, Colby, Grayson, Konner, and Kensley; four sisters, Dale O’Steen of Blackshear, Shirley Walker of Waycross, Barbara Gilliard (husband, Jerry) of Blackshear, and Patricia Phillips (husband, Rick) of Waycross; two brothers, Rab Boatright (wife, Anne) of Patterson, and Daniel Boatright of Blackshear; sisters-in-law, Sybil Boatright of Blackshear, LaQuita Boatright of Patterson, and Pearl Boatright of Blackshear; special friends, Greg and Melissa Shields of Waycross; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. A graveside service was held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 23, at Oakland Cemetery. Sympathy can be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.