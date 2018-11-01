WAYCROSS — Patricia Lariscy, 75, of Waycross, died early Friday, August 14, 2020, at Memorial Satilla Health after a brief illness. She was born in Waycross to the late Archie Stephenson Gill and Hazel Beverly Gill. Mrs. Lariscy made Ware and Pierce counties her home for her entire life. She worked for Flanders Provision and King Edward Cigar Factory. Most recently she was a homemaker, loving, and caring for members of her family. Mrs. Lariscy was a member of Liberty Freewill Baptist Church. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Jimmy Gill, Charles Gill, Royce Gill, and Barbara Sumner. Mrs. Lariscy is survived by her husband, Benny Lariscy, of Waycross; two daughters, Lisa Cribb and her husband, Ray, of Waycross, Vickie Brantley and her husband, Scott, of Waycross; five grandchildren, Brandi Davis and her husband, Timothy, Logan Newberry and her husband, Garett, Daniel Cribb, Kalee Todd and her husband, Cliff, Ryan Brantley and his wife, Deanna, five greatgrandchildren, Coleson Davis, Tinsley Davis, Zadie Newberry, Kager Newberry, Grayson Todd; one brother, Everett Gill and his wife, Nell, of Waycross; one sister, Wanda Russell, of Brunswick; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Sunday in Oakland Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com. Miles-Odum Funeral Home is serving the family.