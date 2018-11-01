JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mrs. Patricia L. Crawford, 81, died early Sunday morning, April 11, 2021, at Orange Park Medical Center in Jacksonville, Florida. She was born in Fitzgerald, Georgia, to the late Rev. Elgie Lairsey and Louise Tarrant Lairsey. Patricia grew up in the Jamestown Community in Ware County. She was an active student at Wacona School where she played basketball and was involved in other extracurricular activities. After graduating from Wacona High School, Patricia moved to Atlanta for a brief period to work before returning to Waycross. After marrying Grady at Jamestown Methodist Church, they began a family that over time would include six children. Pat was a devoted wife and mother. She worked at times in the business as the bookkeeper and taking care of the growing household of children, and shuttling them to all of their various activities. Pat created a loving environment providing neighborhood children a place to hang out and play softball in the back yard or joining in jumping on the trampoline. Her children remember her as a wonderful cook following in the steps of her mother and grandmother. She was a member of Comfort Chapel Primitive Baptist Church. For many years, she and Grady led Bible studies and services at nursing homes in Waycross and Blackshear several times each month. Patricia will be remembered as a kind and gentle soul with a warm and encouraging smile, beloved by her husband and children, grand and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Michael Crawford, and brother, Robert Lairsey. Survivors include her husband, Grady J. Crawford, Sr. of Waycross; five children, the Rev. Grady J. “Buddy” Crawford, Jr. of Atlanta, Tanya Gillis (Franklin), Robbie Crawford (Taressa), Scott Crawford, and Patti Sanz (Rick) all of Waycross; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Gwen Lairsey of Waycross; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service was held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 16, 2021, at Greenlawn Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook, or by viewing the funeral service recording at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.