WAYCROSS — Mrs. Patricia Grace Marr, 84, died Tuesday morning, February 2, 2021, at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross. She was born June 30, 1936, in Coral Gables, Florida, to the late Frederick O’Dell Patrick and Grace May Rice Patrick. Mrs. Marr graduated from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas with a Master’s degree in religious education. She was employed and retired as a teacher from Ware County School Systems, Duval County Public School Systems, Ware State Prison, and Coffee Correctional Facility. Mrs. Marr was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Blackshear. Survivors include two children, Karen Marr Wandoff of Waycross, and Michael L. “Mike” Marr of Jacksonville, Florida; two grandchildren, Michael L. Mathison and Jenniffer Porter; great-grandchildren, Bailey, Aaron, Kayla, Bradley, Adrianna, Michael, and Emily; great-great-grandchildren, Dillion and Dalton; brother, Dr. Donald L. Patrick of Arkansas; niece, Katherine Anne Hayes; nephew, Todd Patrick; and six great-nieces and nephews. A graveside service was held at 3 p.m. Monday, February 8, 2021, at Riverside Memorial Park in Jacksonville, Florida. The family received friends from 2 until 4 p.m. Sunday at Music Funeral Home. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook, or by viewing the video tribute and funeral service recording at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.