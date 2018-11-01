WAYCROSS — Patricia Elaine Shankle Baker “Tricia,” 51, of Waycross, died Saturday, November 28, 2020, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. She was born in Rochester, Michigan, to the late Alvin Shankle and Anne Elwood Shankle. Mrs. Baker graduated from Birmingham Seaholm High School in Birmingham, Michigan, in May 1987. Mrs. Baker then attended Pensacola Christian College where she met Michael Baker. They were married in 1991 in Blackville, South Carolina. Mrs. Baker worked as an administrator in the energy industry, light manufacturing, and the automotive industry. She also served for 10 years as an elementary school teacher. Most recently, Mrs. Baker worked in administration and marketing for National Cap and Sportswear in Waycross. She also invested in her community as a Sunday school teacher and club organizer. Mrs. Baker was a founding member of Gnomecon and the Waycross Gaming Community. She will forever be known for her quiet grace and encouraging spirit. Mrs. Baker is survived by her husband, Michael Baker, of Waycross; her daughter, Autumn Baker Gallegos and her husband, Mario, of Fort Worth, Texas; one brother, Jim Shankle, of Detroit, Michigan; one sister, Gloria Shankle, of Detroit, Michigan; her father and mother-in-law, Clifton and Katharina Baker, of Blackshear; and numerous other relatives. A funeral was held at 3 p.m., Sunday, December 13, at First Presbyterian Church of Waycross. Burial followed in Kettle Creek Cemetery. The family received friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Saturday, December 12, at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.