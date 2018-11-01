SAVANNAH — Patricia Caroline Mell Monroe, formerly of Waycross, Georgia, died at her residence in Savannah, Georgia, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, after an extended illness. Born on August 18, 1928, in New York City, New York County, New York, her parents were Mary Caroline Brand Mell and Patrick Hues Mell III, of Athens, Georgia . There, on August 23, 1947, she married William“ Bill” Joseph Monroe, of Waycross, Georgia, son of Moi Madison Monroe Sr. and Ida Mae Faust Monroe. She and Bill Monroe were happily married for 55 years until his death on September 30, 2002. Monroe is survived by her four children, Patricia (Paddy) Brand Monroe Fievet and her husband, Christopher Myrick Fievet, of High Point, North Carolina, Mary Helen (Molly) Monroe, of Fernandina Beach, Florida, Constance (Connie) Lee Monroe Bolton and her husband, David Scott Bolton, of Yulee, Florida, and William “Will” Joseph Monroe Jr. and his wife, Ivy Stewart Monroe, of Savannah, Ga. Her biological grandchildren are Brian Patrick Orr (Kirsten), Jennifer Kathryn Orr O’Daniel (Clay), children of Patricia Fievet, Ida Caroline Bolton, Thomas Mell Bolton (Christine), Katherine Bolton Olson (Michael), William Joseph Monroe III (Sarah) and Caroline Jordan Monroe. Her great-grandchildren are Hayes Patrick Orr, Grayson Lynn O’Daniel, Walker Seaton O’Daniel, Lily Monroe Bolton, Ruth Ellen Olson, Michael David Olson, and William Joseph Monroe IV. A very creative and entertaining person who loved to design clothes, Pat Monroe was an accomplished artist, preferring pastels as her method of expression. Her art won several local awards as well as the acclaim and admiration of many other artists, as she could draw with two hands simultaneously on different places on her paper, each hand holding a different color chalk. As a young mother, she was a Brownie troop leader, a Girl Scout leader, and served on the Waycross Girl Scout Board. In Athens, Georgia, she was a devoted Presbyterian; however, upon moving to Waycross, Georgia, she joined her husband’s family church, First Christian Church of Waycross. When there, she served as chairman of Vacation Bible School, as art director of Bible School and as Deacon. She served as church historian, cataloging and organizing the many historical photos and papers of the church. Monroe served on the building maintenance board, redesigned the prayer garden, and was an attentive member of Sunday School. After moving to Savannah, she became a member of the Independent Presbyterian Church. She also volunteered with the American Red Cross, serving in Waycross High School as a health volunteer. She was a member of The Mother’s Board of Southwood School. Monroe was a very active member of Green Thumb Garden Club, winning tricolor best of show ribbons for several years at the local city competitions during the fall and spring. She was a member of the Holly Interest Club, a group that loves to get together to share matters of interest with each other. She also enjoyed playing bridge with friends for many decades — her bridge club became The Luncheon Club. She was a life member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and a member of The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America (NSCDA). In both organizations, she loved to decorate for the state and national events. Her interest in history led her to be a member of the Okefenokee Heritage Center. She was the chair and a compiler of the Historic Lott Cemetery Book. The historical project later won the NSCDA Historical Activities National Lamar Award. A private family graveside service was held Saturday, March 21, in Oakland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.