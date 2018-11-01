BLACKSHEAR — Patricia Ann Yarbrough Peacock, 84, of Blackshear, passed away Sunday morning, July 19, 2020, at Baptist Village Retirement Communities following an extended illness. Born January 12, 1936, in Miami, Florida, she was a daughter of the late James Earl Yarbrough and Mildred Poore Yarbrough Phillips. Mrs. Peacock was a 1953 graduate of Miami Jackson High School. She lived in Ormond Beach, Florida, for several years before moving to Pierce County in 1966. She was a housewife and mother. Mrs. Peacock was a longtime member of Blackshear Presbyterian Church and had attended Sunday school in the Blackshear First Baptist Church Enriched Sunday School Class. She was a former member of the Blackshear Woman’s Club, TOPS in Waycross, the Ramblin Rose Red Hatters, had enjoyed square dancing for many years, and enjoyed traveling and camping and being “on the go.” In addition to her parents, Mrs. Peacock was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Edward “Ed” Peacock; and a sister, Carolyn Rosenkranz. Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Curt and Sharon Peacock, of Blackshear; daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Steve Walker, of Kingsland, Georgia; four grandchildren, Chrissie Mooneyhan (husband Nate), of Blackshear, Lauren Bennett (husband, William), of Blackshear, Erica Cliett (husband, Elijah), of Dublin, Georgia, and William “J.B.” Kemp, of Kingsland; nine great-grandchildren and one more due very soon; a sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Jerry Peacock, of Blackshear; brother and sister-in-law, Melvin and Janet Yarbrough of Prosper, Texas; and several nieces, nephews, and other relatives. A funeral was held Tuesday, July 21, in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home with Brother Steve Boatright officiating. Private burial followed in the Blackshear City Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com. Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.