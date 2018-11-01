BLACKSHEAR — Patricia Ann Lee Mejia, 64, of Blackshear, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Harborview – Pierce County Nursing Home. Born in Waycross, on December 29, 1955, she lived in Pierce County most of her life. Ms. Mejia previously worked for Waycross Molded Products and was a homemaker. She enjoyed watching television, fishing, and going to the beach and was an excellent cook. She was a member of Hacklebarney Baptist Church and dearly loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a daughter of the late Noah Albert and Lizzie Inez Dowling Lee. She was also preceded in death by three sisters, Louise James, Wynell Groover, and Helen Burney, and by all of her brothers, Raynell, Arland, Hayden, Tommy, Gary, and Darrell Lee. Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Paula and Wiley Cowan, of Patterson; her son and daughter-in-law, Shawn and Patti Wilson, of Blackshear; her sister, Glenda (W.D.) Inman, of Valdosta; three sisters-in-law, Bernice Lee and Vernell Lee, both of Waycross, and Teresa Lee, of Blackshear; a brother-in-law, Buck Burney, of Blackshear; seven grandchildren, Mallory (Justin) Harris, Daniel (Teagan) Wilson, Garrett (Chelsea) Wilson, Matthew Wilson, Kristin Cowan, Dalton Cowan and Blake (Laura Kate) Dixon; nine great-grandchildren with one more on the way; a special friend, Brenda Inman, of Waycross; and several nieces, nephews, and other relatives. The family will have a memorial for Ms. Mejia at a later date. Memorialization has been by cremation. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com. Pearson-Dial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.