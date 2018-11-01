WAYCROSS — Patricia Ann English Mock, 92, died Tuesday morning, December 15, 2020, at Hospice House Satilla after an extended illness. Mrs. Mock was born in Sandersville, Georgia, but she lived most of her life in Waycross. She received her bachelor’s in biology from Tift College and Mercer University. In 1982, Mrs. Mock retired from the Georgia Department of Human Resources as assistant director and technologist supervisor after 34 years of service. She was a member of the Evangelical Methodist Church and a former member of Trinity United Methodist Church. Mrs. Mock loved bible studying, ministered to people through prayer chains, and gardening at her home. Mrs. Mock was preceded in death by her father, Horace Greely English; her mother, Christine English; stepmother, Ada English; two children, Ada Suzanne Mock and John Mitchell Mock; and two siblings, Julia Lindsey and James “Bubba” English. Survivors include her husband of 62 years, the Rev. Johnny Mock of Waycross; two children, Karen Lucinda Mock of Blackshear, and Michael Alan Mock of Jacksonville, Florida; and several nieces and nephews. A private entombment service was held Thursday, December 17, at the Greenlawn Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice House Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Georgia, 31501. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.