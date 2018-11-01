WAYCROSS — Patie Lanell Stephens, 69, died early Thursday morning, December 24, 2020, at her residence in Waycross. Mrs. Stephens was born in Homerville, but she lived most of her life in Waycross. Mrs. Stephens retired from Satilla Care Center after being employed as a CNA Treatment Tech and with social services. She was preceded in death by her parents, Laomie Thrift and Evelyn Landrum Thrift; her husband, Eston Stephens Jr.; and one brother, Billy Thrift. Survivors include three children, Edward White (Glenda) of Manor, Missy Moody (Rodney) of Blackshear, and Michael Stephens of Waycross; two grandchildren, Kacie Joyce and Krystal Monroe; numerous great-grandchildren; two brothers, Randall Thrift and Cecil Thrift both of Waycross; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. A graveside was held at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 27, at Kettle Creek Cemetery. The family received friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Saturday at Music Funeral Home. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook or viewing the video tribute and funeral service recording at www.musicfuneralhome.com Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.