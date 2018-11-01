UNDATED — The Life and Legacy of Pastor Johnny Arnold: On August 28, 1937, the breath of God blew upon the earth, and man became a living soul. As God exhaled, He gave life to Johnny Arnold, the youngest child of Richard Arnold and Salina Lighty On Friday, June 4, 2021, God in His infinite wisdom called him back to Himself. He accepted Christ at an early age, and joined the Antioch Baptist Church in McBee, S.C. After moving to Albany, Ga., he joined the Mt. Olive Baptist Church. Pastor Arnold’s education came from a variety of places. He received his early education in Hartsville, S.C., and received his high school diploma from Butler High School. He later joined the United States Army in December 1959, and after being honorably discharged in 1967, he moved to Albany. Pastor Arnold pursued a welding certificate and graduated from the Albany Area Technical School. He also completed certification by the National Home Study Council Washington, D.C. as an Insurance adjuster. Pastor Arnold later attended the National Baptist College in Nashville, Tenn. He was certified by the North America Mission Board as a volunteer Chaplain for Health Care Ministries. Pastor Arnold also served as a volunteer at Turner and Sylvandale Elementary Schools as well as the Turner Job Corp Center. He was employed by Aero Commander/Ayers Cooperation for several years and later retired from the Dougherty County School System Transportation Department. It was while visiting Albany that Pastor Arnold met and fell in love with the love of his life. On April 15, 1960, when Johnny was united in marriage to his best friend and soul mate, Barbara, and to this union they were blessed with two wonderful children, Patrick and Tony. They were blessed by God to renew their wedding vows on their 50th wedding anniversary on April 17, 2010. Patrick served as the best man and Tony as the Presiding Minister. Their daughters-in-law, Colette and Regina, served as the bridesmaids. Pastor Arnold was ordained to preach the gospel of the good news in December of 1976. He kept the charge by serving as shepherd of the following churches — Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, Putney, Ga.; Mt. Olive Baptist Church, TyTy, Ga.; New Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Acree, Ga.; St. Matthew Grove Baptist Church, Lenox, Ga.; Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, Waycross. Pastor Arnold served in the following capacities — State Missions Director of the General Missionary Baptist Convention of Georgia, Inc.; Moderator of the Fowltown Missionary Baptist Association; President of the Blue Springs Missionary Baptist Association; and Secretary of the Albany Baptist Minister’s Conference. Pastor Arnold leaves to cherish his loving memories, two sons, Patrick (Colette) of Alexandria Va.; Tony (Regina) of Shreveport, La.; three sisters-inlaw, Lillian Whitlock and Joann White (Johnny) Dorothy Arnold of Brooklyn, N.Y.; two brothers-in-law Sam and Henry Whitlock; grandchildren, great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; devoted friends, Rev. Felton and Elizabeth Lamar; and many spiritual Brothers and Sisters in Christ. Gone before him were his parents, Richard Arnold, Sr. and Salina Lighty. His wife of 56 years, Barbara Arnold; and all of his siblings. Yes, he was the baby! “Well done, good and faithful servant of Almighty God.”