TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Parker Fleming Davis, Registrar Emeritus of Macon State College, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021, at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. A celebration of his life was held at First Presbyterian Church, Bainbridge, Ga., Saturday, June 5. Davis was the “Voice of the Mustangs” at Macon State’s basketball games the entire time the college had intercollegiate sports. He announced the games as a volunteer and never missed a game. While in Macon, Davis was an active member of First Baptist Church as well as a deacon and secretary of the board of deacons. As a member of the faculty at Macon State, he was the secretary of the faculty senate as well as the faculty advisor for the basketball team members. After retiring from Macon State in 1998, Davis became the state coordinator of “We the People,” a constitutional curriculum from the Center for Civic Education for school students. Serving five years as coordinator, he took winning teams from Georgia high schools to Washington, D.C. to compete for the national title. Davis also conducted week-long teacher institutes at Berry College. The institutes were attended by teachers from all over the state. Davis was named an “Outstanding Citizen of Georgia” by then-Secretary of State Cathy Cox in recognition of his time with “We the People.” He also was a charter faculty member at Waycross College, serving as its first Director of Student Affairs. His responsibilities included admissions, records, research, student activities, veterans’ affairs, and counseling. Davis was a plebe and a youngster at the U.S. Naval Academy. He returned to East Tennessee to finish his undergraduate degree at East Tennessee State University. Upon his graduation, he was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the United States Army. During his tour in Vietnam, while serving with the 199th Infantry Brigade, Mr. Davis was promoted to Captain. Upon completing military service, Davis received his Master’s degree from Georgia Southern University. He retired from the University System of Georgia having served at Armstrong Atlantic University, Waycross College, and Macon State College. Davis has remained an active alumnus at both the Naval Academy and East Tennessee State University. He was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Bainbridge and enjoyed singing in the choir. His family includes his wife of 44 years, Angelia Brooks Davis; his sister Sarah Margarette Davis, Knoxville, Tenn.; sons, Barry Littleton (Celeste) Davis, Louisville, Ken., and Brooks Cameron (Suzanne) Davis, Macon; grandson and granddaughter, Jacob Daniel of Atlanta, and Margaret Blumenthalof Pittsburgh, Pa. The family also includes his brother-in-law Stan W. Brooks (Rebecca) of Grand Ridge, Fla.; nieces and nephews, Sarah Brooks of Marianna, Fla., Rachel Brooks of Tallahassee, Fla., Zachary Brooks (Colleen) of Tallahassee, Fla., Stephen Gauss (Nekeshier) of Tallahassee, Fla.; several Davis cousins in Tennessee, Alabama and Oklahoma; and five great-nieces and great-nephews, Emma Reagan, Coleman Reagan, Nikki Taylor Gauss, Cheyenne Miranda Gauss, and Harper Christiana McClure-Brooks. Davis was preceded in death by his father, Dr. Mack Parker Davis, his mother, Mrs. Mildred Fleming Davis, and his infant son Stephen McCarrell Davis. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 7067, Bainbridge, Georgia, 39818, or to one’s favorite charity. Online visitors may sign the guest register at www.iveyfuneral.com.