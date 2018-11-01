Pandemic prophets miss mark

City, county weather coronavirus financial storm well

By RICK NOLTE

Staff Writer

At this time a year ago, China Agu, Finance Director for the City of Waycross, and Beverly Harrell, her counterpart for Ware County, were trying to navigate a state-predicted 11 percent decrease in revenue because of the economic impact from the coronavirus pandemic.

The state had warned municipalities to expect at least that kind of shortfall — if not more — in money to their budgets in the coming year. It seemed a likely scenario given the business lockdowns to aid in limiting the spread of COVID-19.

Georgia’s financial experts, however, were no prophets.

Waycross and Ware County actually took in more money than expected.

Both governments saw an increase in Local Option Sales Tax revenues, while Waycross also had a hike in its proceeds from business licenses.