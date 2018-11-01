NEWNAN, Ga. — Pamela Murray Tanner Saxon, 63, of Newnan, Georgia, died Friday morning, December 19, 2020, at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta. Mrs. Saxon was born in Waycross to the late Ralph Cortez Murray, Jr., and Louise Brinson Murray. She lived the majority of her life in Waycross and Blackshear but lived the last four years with her husband in Newnan. Mrs. Saxon was retired from Atlantic Coast Bank, where she served as Assistant Vice President. She loved decorating, watching movies, and going shopping with her daughter, Jordan. Mrs. Saxon loved going to college football games with family and friends and was a devoted fan of the University of Georgia and Auburn University. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, William Tanner. Mrs. Saxon is survived by her husband, John B. Saxon of Newnan; her daughter, Jordan Leigh Tanner of Newnan; two brothers, Tim Murray and his wife, Nell, of Clayton, North Carolina, Tom Murray and his wife, Edie, of Macon; her niece, Samantha West and her three children of Clayton, North Carolina; three nephews, Blake Murray and his wife, Kat, and their four children of Durham, North Carolina, Chad Murray and his wife, Stacie, and their two children of Valdosta, Derrick Murray and his wife, Laura, and their two children of Macon; four stepdaughters, Susan Boatright, Terri Altman, Cathy Moore, Jacie Tanner; nine grandchildren, and numerous other relatives. A graveside service was held Monday in Greenlawn Cemetery. The family received friends Monday at 10 a.m. at the cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.