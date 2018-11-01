WAYCROSS — Pamela Jewel Arnold, 61, of Waycross, passed into eternity Wednesday evening, August 12, 2020, at Satilla Hospice House, in Waycross, Georgia, after a valiant battle against cancer. She was born in Columbus, Georgia, to the late James C. Arnold Sr. and Shirley Meadows Arnold, of Monticello, Georgia. Pam attended Jasper County Schools and graduated from Piedmont Academy, where she served as Valedictorian of her Senior Class and Captain of the Cougars Cheerleading Squad. She spent summers at the Monticello JC pool where she served as a lifeguard. Additionally, as a youth, she attended numerous functions at the Monticello United Methodist Church. She attended and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Columbus State University. Pam held a variety of career positions ranging from management in the Hospitality Industry, Business Manager, first at the Gainesville RYDC and later at the Columbus RYDC, Deputy Warden of Rutledge State Prison, Financial Clerk at The Infantry Center Federal Credit Union (TIC), Executive Assistant with Tri-State Laundry Companies, and Counselor with the Georgia Department of Community Supervision — Rouse Day Reporting Center. She loved the beach, playing tennis, softball, her husky “Champ” and especially her family, friends, and church and work-family in Waycross, Monticell, and Columbus. She really enjoyed and encouraged family barbecues, fish fries, and home-cooked meals throughout her lifetime. She was an active member of the City Boulevard Church of Christ where her talent and hospitality were evident in church functions. Along with her father, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Leon H. and Louisa Meadows, Gertha Huggins Arnold, and C.W. Arnold, as well as uncles, Jerry L. Arnold and William Ivey. Survivors include her mother, Shirley M. Arnold, of Monticello; her brother, James C. Arnold Jr., (wife, Debbie), of Waycross; her sister, Nancy Arnold Wood, of Monticello; and an aunt, Geneice Arnold Ivey, of Jacksonville, Florida; nieces and a nephew, Delaney Wood, John C. Wood, Christillie Wood, of Monticello, and Caitlyn Arnold Newsome, of Waycross; she also treasured time with a great-nephew, Slade T. Newsome, also of Waycross. Visitation was held beginning at 2 p.m., Sunday, August 16, in the Chapel at Miles-Odum Funeral Home, in Waycross, followed by a funeral at 3 p.m. A graveside service was held at 11 a.m., Monday, August 17, at Westview Cemetery in Monticello. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Pam’s name are accepted at The Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance, 8737 Colesville Road, Suite 400, Silver Spring, Maryland, 20910, The American Cancer Society, or City Boulevard Church of Christ Youth Fund, 618 City Blvd., Waycross, Georgia, 31501. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com