Our congressman goes to class

Carter visits Ware County High

to view CTAE program, classes

By RICK NOLTE

Staff Writer

First District Congressman Earl L. “Buddy” Carter returned to school last week and liked what he saw.

Carter visited Ware County High School on Thursday, August 27, to get a look at the county’s Career, Technical and Agricultural Education (CTAE) program. The two-term member of the U.S. House of Representatives visited three classes and had some lively exchanges with students.

“It’s so encouraging to have the schools open again,” Carter said before starting the tour that included Dr. Lynn Barber,

Assistant Superintendent and head of the CTAE program, Principal Dr. Paul Callahan and other staff members. “We needed it for the students, their parents and for our economy. It’s a great sight.”

Carter said it was his first visit to the school during session.