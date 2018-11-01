BLACKSHEAR — Opal Moore Tuten, 96, of Blackshear, passed away Wednesday night, May 26, 2021, at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House following an extended illness. Born May 27, 1924, near Starke, Fla., Mrs. Tuten was a daughter of the late Daniel Monroe and Sarah Jane Coleman Moore. She lived in Pierce County for most of her life and was retired from the Pierce County Board of Education, working many years as a cook in the Blackshear High School lunchroom. Mrs. Tuten was the oldest member of Ben James Primitive Baptist Church and had been a member since 1954. She was also a longtime Ben James Cemetery Committee Trustee. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Tuten was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Leroy Tuten; two daughters, Barbara Ann Tuten and Glenda Tuten; a son-in-law, Walter Wayne “Lee” Napier; and all of her siblings, Daniel Glenn Moore, Leon (Dorthea) Moore, Everett M. (Ocie) Moore, Cecil “Renzo” (Irene) Moore, Edgar Moore, James Moore, Eunice M. (Arthur) Tuten, Inez Adcock, and Jeanette (Frank) Waldron. Survivors include two daughters, Norma Jean Napier of Jacksonville, Fla. and Gail Hargreaves (husband Jack) of Crystal River, Fla.; her son, Danny Tuten of Blackshear; three grandchildren, Charlotte Dodson (husband Tom), Wendell Gaster, and Adam Tuten (wife Ali); three great-grandchildren, Garrett Lehocki, Kyle Dodson (wife Veronica), and Tiffani Gaster; three great-great-grandchildren, Ethan, Ryan and Kaiden; two sisters-in-law, Jean Moore and Pat Moore, both of Blackshear, and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives. A funeral was held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 29, at Ben James Primitive Baptist Church. Burial followed in the Ben James Cemetery. The family received friends at the church one hour prior to service. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfuneralhome.com. Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.