One Injured As Three Vehicles Crash On 84

BLACKSHEAR — One of three drivers involved in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 84 near Kimberly Circle Thursday was injured and was transported to Memorial Satilla Health Waycross for treatment, said Blackshear Police Chief Chris Wright.

Tracy Jackson, 48, of Naomi Street, Waycross, sustained injury in the 3:49 p.m. crash, said Wright. She was stabilized by Pierce County EMTs before being taken to the emergency room.

Driving a 2019 Toyota Camry, Jackson had stopped in the eastbound lane for a school bus that was stopped in the westbound lane. Also stopping for the school bus was a 2000 GMC Sonoma driven by William Deason, 70, of Blackshear.

Wright said a 2017 Ford Edge driven by Kella Bell, 29, of Waycross, slammed into the rear of the Jackson vehicle, causing it to strike the Deason vehicle.

Wright said Jackson was in legal possession of a Charter Arms .38-caliber pistol that was removed and stored at the Blackshear Police Department for the driver to pick up upon her release from the hospital.

Officer Cody Williams investigated the accident, assisted by Charlie Wichman III.