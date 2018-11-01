One Hurt In House Fire Here

One person was slightly injured Tuesday morning in a fire that completely destroyed an older frame house located at 1706 Prescott St., said Waycross Fire Capt. Kyle Daniell.

Four people were at the house when the fire started, but everyone was able to get out, Daniell said.

“Thankfully we had no major or serious injuries, but the house was a total loss,” said Daniell.

The resident who was injured was taken by ambulance to Memorial Satilla Health Waycross for treatment. Daniell declined to identify the injury victim.

The cause of the fire has not been determined and is under investigation, said Daniell. It is thought to have started around either the kitchen or living room, he said.

“It was 80 percent engulfed when the first truck arrived,” said Daniell.

Firemen were dispatched to the house at 7:10 a.m. They were on the scene for three hours and returned to their stations at about 10 a.m.

The owner of the home is Toni Renee Smith.

Capt. Daniell was in charge of the fire suppression effort.