WAYCROSS — Olive Martin Jerkins, 98, of Waycross, passed away Wednesday evening, September 16, at her daughter’s residence in Montgomery, Alabama, after an extended illness. She was born in Oxford, Florida, to the late Kyle Martin and Bessie Loftin Martin. A native of Oxford, Florida, she lived in Hamlet, North Carolina, for 12 years before moving to Waycross in 1968. She worked as a sales clerk for Sears and J.C. Penny in Waycross. She was a member of the City Boulevard Church of Christ. She served as treasurer for A.A.R.P., volunteer for Hospice Satilla, and as a Pink Lady for Satilla Regional Medical Center. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Forrest Wilson Jerkins, and two sisters, Ruth Milton and Bettie Crenshaw. Mrs. Jerkins is survived by her son, David Wilson Jerkins and his wife, Deborah, of Knoxville, Tennessee; her daughter, Denise Nelson and her husband, Steve, of Montgomery, Alabama; four grandchildren, Heather Nelson Blankinship and her husband Michael, Brittany Nelson Heffington and her husband Nick, David Thayer Jerkins and his wife Lindsey, and Rebecca Jerkins; six great-grandchildren, Ben Blankinship, Drew Blankinship, Thayer Jerkins, Harper Jerkins, Aubrey Heffington, Ava Heffington; and numerous other relatives. A funeral was held at 3 p.m., Sunday in the Miles- Odum Funeral Home Chapel. The family received friends at 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at 2 p.m., Monday at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Tampa, Florida. Memorial contributions may be made to City Boulevard Church of Christ, 618 S. City Blvd., Waycross, Georgia, 31501. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, all attendees are recommended to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.