BLACKSHEAR — Olga Veronica Sinkfield, 61, of Blackshear, died Friday afternoon, July 17, 2020. at Memorial Satilla Health after an extended illness. She was born and raised in Waycross where she was a 1979 graduate of Waycross High School. Mrs. Sinkfield made Blackshear her home for the past 31 years. She worked several different jobs throughout her life. The family was most important to Mrs Sinkfield. And to her, the family didn’t mean just DNA relatives. Once she knew and liked you, you were part of her family and she treated you as such. She took every moment she could to spend with family, even during times when she had very little energy. She was an encourager and always believed in the best that could come from people. She loved all, she is loved by all, she is love! Mrs. Sinkfield was preceded in death by her mother, Rebecca Jane “Mary” McElhaney, and two sisters, Janice Maxine McElhaney and Monica Lianna McElhaney. She is survived by three children, Stanley J. Sinkfield Jr., Andreka L. Sinkfield, Cassandra D. Sinkfield; two grandchildren, Marquis A. Cobb Jr., Kaelyn D. Cobb; her former husband, Stanley J. Sinkfield Sr.; one brother, Victor E. McElhaney; several nieces, nephews, devoted and loving cousins, in-laws and friends. Mrs. Sinkfield will be buried in Oakland Cemetery. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at a later date. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com