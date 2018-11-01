WAYCROSS — Mrs. Ola Mae Baldree Smithie Harper, 91, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in the Baptist Village, Way- cross, Georgia, following an extended illness. Mrs. Harper was born July 16, 1929, in, Adel, Georga to the late Charlie Baldree and Alice King Baldree. She was employed at B-Way and was a member of the Fargo Church of God. She was preceded in death by her husband, Emory Smithie; one daughter, Mary Alice Mills; one son, Charlie John Smithie Sr.; three grandsons, Mark Anthony Mullis, William O’Berry and Charlie Smithie Jr.; one granddaughter, Kimberly Smithie; four sisters and four brothers. Survivors are three daughters and sons-in-law, Nancy Joyce and Roger Waldron and Dorthy Marie and Lloyd O’Berry, all of Manor, and Ginger Lee and Gary Lovett of Waycross; one daughter-in-law, Mary Ann Smithie of Nahunta; one son-in-law, Charles Mills of Manor; 10 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives. The funeral was held Fri- day, July 24, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Roundtree Funeral Home. Interment was in the New Prospect Church Cemetery. The family received friends Friday, July 24, from 1 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Due to the COVID-19, everyone in attendance was asked to wear a mask. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.roundtreefuneralhome.net Roundtree Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.