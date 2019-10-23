October 23, 2019

Roger Lee Williams

Roger Lee Williams, 71, passed away suddenly Wednesday (October 23, 2019).

Roger was born June 15, 1948, in Waycross, Georgia, to the late Jack Williams, Jr. and Margaret Rogers Williams. A lifelong resident of Waycross, he graduated in 1966 from Waycross High School and was a graduate of the University of Georgia’s Grady School of Journalism. Roger was a member and elder of First Presbyterian Church. Roger was the publisher and president of the Waycross Journal-Herald. He served in numerous civic organizations and on their boards including the Salvation Army, YMCA, Waycross Downtown Development Authority, Waycross Jaycees, and Waycross Kiwanis.

Roger was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who enjoyed spending time at home with his extended family. He also loved Georgia Bulldog football and rooting on the Bulldogs with his children and step-children. He was proud to carry on the Journal-Herald’s tradition of posting the stories of Christ on its front page each Easter and Christmas.

Survivors include his wife, Deborah Franke Williams; three children, Rachel Grimes (Greg), Brad Williams (Christy) and Matthew Williams (Sarah); three step-children, Jennifer Franke King, Allison Holt Herrin and Ashley Holt Watson (Matt); grandchildren, April Grimes, Bettie Abigail Grimes, Logan Williams, Laine Williams, Kami Williams, Layla Williams, Annabelle Williams, Graham Williams, Jessica Anne Kelly (Brad), Kellie Pringle (Andrew), Taylor Mervine, Grayson King, Jaxon Herrin, Ellie Gosse, Matthew Watson, Jr. and Haddie Watson; two siblings, Ann Williams Clarke (Burnet) and Jack Williams III (Anne); and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday (October 26, 2019) at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home beginning at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Salvation Army, 977 Tebeau St., Waycross, GA 31501.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com.To send flowers to the family of Roger Lee Williams, please visit Tribute Store.