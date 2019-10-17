October 17, 2019

Ralph ‘Skip’ Sasser III

WAYCROSS – Ralph “Skip” Sasser III, 57, of Waycross, died Thursday morning, October 10, 2019 at his residence after an extended illness. Sasser was a native of Waycross and loved his swamp roots. Because of these deep roots, he wrote, performed and sang some award-winning beautiful music. Sasser wrote a song for Alabama entitled “That’s How I Was Raised.” He wrote numerous songs with Nashville songwriters such as Trent Tomlinson and Ray Scott. Sasser opened for several amazing country artists such as, Merle Haggard, Tanya Tucker, Alabama, Hank Williams Jr., Sawyer Brown, Diamond Rio and various others. Sasser won the grand prize on the “Charlie Daniels Talent Round-Up” with his amazing friends in the group “Alibi” on July 8, 1995. He was an influential and constant fixture in the Waycross music scene, offering guidance and advice to new and upcoming talents. Sasser was best known for his time in the groups, Venom, Curtis Willis, Alibi and the Black Water Pirates. He was a big people person. Sasser loved people and people loved him. You could never take a quick trip to the store because he always ran into someone who would take you on a trip down memory lane. His heart was that of a lion, big and strong, his voice was that of an angel, loud and proud. Sasser’s trip to Nashville was the turning point in his life where that young singer who grew up in the swamp chasing his dream, was now becoming a man living his dream. Sasser loved so many but had no greater love than the love he had for his mom. No woman could be higher on a pedestal than her. She was his rock and he was hers. His beautiful children, David, April and Carter, filled his heart and made his life complete. Sasser was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Carter Sasser Jr.; one brother, James William “Bill” Hayman; his paternal grandparents, Ralph and Gladys Sasser; and his maternal grandparents, L.D. and Mildred Griffin. Sasser is survived by his children, David Andrew Thornton (wife, Kristina) of Waycross, Joseph Carter Christian Sasser of Waycross, April Storm Sasser of Newport, N.C.; his mother, Nona McLeod (husband, Farrell) of Waycross; his brother, Robert Wesley “Wes” Hayman of Waycross; his girlfriend and best friends, Phyllis Hausladen of Waycross; his soon-to-be granddaughter,Mary Elizabeth Thornton; and numerous other relatives. The family received friends Saturday evening from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., at Miles-Odum Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501, or to GHC Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 15665, Savannah, Ga. 31416. “Reach out to those you love, help a stranger, trust in God and live life to the fullest. You never know how your presence may affect someone else’s life.” Sympathy may be offered at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

Beatrice Douberly Hayman

WARESBORO – Beatrice Douberly Hayman, 81 of Waresboro, died Sunday afternoon, October 13, 2019 at St. Joseph/Candler Medical Center in Savannah after an extended illness. Mrs. Hayman was born and raised in Blackshear, and after getting married, she moved to Waycross where she would spend the rest of her life. She worked for Sioux-Bee Honey in the Ware County Industrial Park before retiring to become a full-time housewife. Mrs. Hayman was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church and Al-Anon Recovery Group. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Rufus Hayman; one sister, Delama Mills; and four brothers, Henry Douberly, Larry Douberly, Reggie Douberly and J.A. Douberly. She is survived by three sons, Travis Hayman (wife, Cheryl) of Waycross, Johnny Hayman (wife, Lynn) of St. Augustine, Fla., Andy Hayman (wife, Mandy) of Waresboro; nine grandchildren, Staci Kelly (husband, Dan), Dan Hall (wife, Carolyn), Matt Hall (wife, Rebecca), Joseph Hayman (wife, Chelsea), Patrick Hayman (wife, Linsey), Jena Hayman, Cody McClellan, Eli McClellan and Khloé Henderson; 11 great-grandchildren, Taylor Shearer, Collin Kelley, Chaden Carter, Landrey Catherine Hayman, Braelynn Jade O’Connell, Ellington Katherine Hayman, Melanie Hall, Daniel Hall, Wynn Hall (wife, Moriah), Jenny Hall and Nicolas Hall; one niece, Ann Chancey (husband, John) and their children, Chelsie and Katelyn; and two brothers, Richard Douberly (wife, Marie) of Tucson, Ariz., Clifford Douberly of Columbia, S.C.; and numerous other relatives. A funeral was held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Calvary Baptist Church. Burial follows in Oakland Cemetery. The family received friends on Tuesday evening, October 15 from6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Miles-Odum Funeral Home. Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Douglas Ray Whiddon

WAYCROSS — Douglas Ray Whiddon went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Whiddon was born September 18, 1949 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., to Wilson Ray Whiddon and Rachael Elizabeth Douglas Whiddon. He graduated from Darlington School (Class of 1967) in Rome, and attended Oxford College in Newton, Ga., before joining the U.S. Army in 1969. After serving in Vietnam, Whiddon returned stateside and worked for West Point Pepperell Company locations in Georgia, Texas, South Carolina and Alabama before moving to Waycross to be near and help care for his mother and her sisters. He put his passion for veterans and his relationship skills to work when he went to the Georgia State Department of Labor, working in Douglas and then in Waycross until his retirement. Whiddon was a gentleman who never met a stranger. He served as the Commander of the American Legion post in Douglas for three years and developed many lifelong friendships. Whiddon was preceded in death by his father, Wilson Whiddon; brother, Marshal Whiddon; and most recently his mother, Rachael DouglasWhiddon. He is survived by a number of close cousins, Jane Cook, David Burke, Troy Burke, Mary Stover, Pat Douglas; niece, CallyWhiddon; and a large extended family. Additionally, the family wishes to acknowledge and thank two special friends who had assisted Whiddon with the care of his aunts and his mother until their passing and then provided support and care for him during his illness, Carroll Nipper and Joy Ann Buchanan. A memorial service will be held at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel at 1 p.m., Saturday, October 19, 2019). Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Royal Cemetery in Atkinson County. Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.